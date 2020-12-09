A group of fourth-grade students in Pauls Valley, along with their music teacher, finally got the chance to present a program meant to honor America's veterans.
The annual program, normally done on Veterans Day with plenty of vets invited to attend, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was no audience this time around as students wearing masks, led by teacher Candace Gibson, presented the program on Nov. 4.
A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
• A new come-and-go museum for model trains, Jack's Tracks, is now open at 105 West Charles.
Hours for the train museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. most weekdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday.
There is no admission as visitors can make donations on their way out.
The museum's first official day came on Sunday, Nov. 22.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
