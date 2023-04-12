Students step up for art show

The Garvin County Student Art Show sponsored by the Pauls Valley Arts Council is coming over the next few days.
With all the fun stuff at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets, the event will feature work for students from most school districts in Garvin County, along with some who are homeschooled.
An opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
The show itself, naturally open to the public, is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
•••
The first ever Washita Valley Arts Festival is coming to Wynnewood this weekend.
The doors of the historic Eskridge Hotel and Museum are set to open at noon Saturday, April 15 for the festival.
Wynnewood artist Madeline Dillner is organizing the event in partnership with the Wynnewood Historical Society, which features 14 local artists.
All of the artists are from Oklahoma, and most are from the Washita Valley area, including Maysville, Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Davis and Joy.
Artists participating are Candace Shanholtzer (Davis), Christen Humphries (Comanche), Colin Brooks (Wynnewood), DeAun Olive (Newalla), Judith Briggs Coker (Norman), Kathy Martin (Norman), Katie Blair (Norman), Leatrice Perry (Wynnewood), Madeline Dillner (Wynnewood), Melanie Valentine (Mustang), Rhonda Nixon (Midwest City), Susan Diann Hayes (Elmore City), Suzanne Henthorn (Bethany), and Rick Brown (Wynnewood).
The mediums covered include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, sculpture, pen and ink, pastels, graphite, photography, digital art, glass, and ceramics and mixed media.
Each artist has donated a piece of art to a silent auction that will run until 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will go to the nonprofit Wynnewood Historical Society.
