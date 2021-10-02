Study looks at parent protections

State Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, and Rep. Sherrie Conley R-Newcastle, whose district includes a portion of eastern Garvin County, held an interim study this study evaluating protections of parents and caregivers.
The study was held before the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee.
“Parental rights are an issue that needs to be dealt with as the government is further encroaching on these rights as time goes on,” Williams said.
“I’m thankful to everyone that participated on this topic that we’re passionate about, and I look forward to furthering our discussion.”
“Parents deserve protection as they make decisions that are best for their children,” Conley said.
“Issues range from medical care to what their children are taught in our public schools and much more. This study was informative and gives us an idea of how to move forward with potential legislation.”
Liza Greve, executive director of Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, a political action committee and foundation, said Oklahoma is still one of the best states for parental rights but state statutes should be updated.
The Oklahoma Parents’ Bill of Rights, which became law in 2014, is really for school-age children, she said. She suggested lawmakers examine adding early childhood concerns to statute as well as more consequences for those who violate parental rights.
“We need to look at some of the parental rights’ decisions especially at the beginning. We’ve had a lot of issues in the hospital, at birth, those early years are mainly medical and health freedom type choices,” Greve said.
Early decisions include which shots or vaccines a child receives, circumcision for boys, medications and foods. The issues become more pronounced for special needs or medically fragile children.
Greve said most health care providers discuss these issues with parents but sometimes consent is not sought. She said in some states doctors can withhold certain medical records even for minor children.
With the COVID pandemic, vaccines, masks and quarantine have become other hot topics.
Parents also are concerned with social issues in school – such as political pressure, Critical Race Theory or curriculum that does not match a parent’s values. Parents also have a concern with being denied access to their child’s schools or field trips.
Some of this has had a positive outcome. Greve said she’s seen more parents involved, packing school board meetings, questioning COVID protocols, testing, large class sizes, bullying and other issues. Oklahoma also is the only state that protects homeschooling in its constitution she said.
Kimberly Richey with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs also spoke on the Oklahoma Parents’ Bill of Rights, which establishes the “fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.”
The law goes on to specify that no state, entity, political subdivision, or any other governmental entity, including schools, shall infringe upon this right “without demonstrating that the compelling governmental interest as applied to the child is of the highest order, is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by a less restrictive means.”
Richey, an attorney, answered multiple questions about the law and areas where further legislation might be appropriate.
Special education teacher and parent Melanie Berry spoke on the topic of special education rights and barriers for students in Oklahoma public schools.
She asked lawmakers to change the burden of proof for parents to show their child needs services. She said 16 percent of students in the state’s public schools receive special education services, but the needs may be much greater.
“The world of special education is so individualized,” Berry said. “There is no one-size-fits-all or even most for any solution, for any issue, for any student. This makes the process very confusing, which is what causes frustration for families and educators alike.”
Other topics during the study revolved around foster and adoptive parenting, fathers and grandparents rights and other areas of law.
Additional presenters included Micah Sexton of the HOST Law Firm, foster parent Susan Boehrer, foster and adoptive parents Harry and Haley Coates and Jay McCown with the Father’s Parental Rights Law Center.
The full study can be heard here by looking for the Children, Youth and Family Services Committee on Sept. 28.
(Danny Williams serves District 28 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Seminole County and part of Pottawatomie County. Conley serves District 20, which includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
