Discussion on revisiting the idea of building a new jail in Garvin County took its first real step forward this week.
All three Garvin County commissioners were quick to give their approval on Monday to having a feasibility study done to get more answers on what the project might look like someday or even if it can be done.
The request came from Sheriff Jim Mullett, who last week laid out more details on why he believes a new jail is needed.
Given the official OK was around $13,600 for a feasibility study to be done by Goldberg Group Architects (GGA), which specializes in jail facilities.
“This will be everything in its totality,” Mullett said about the study.
“What location for a jail, the cost, how much to maintain it, how many employees would be needed, how many inmates would be housed there.
“I hope it will show that Garvin County is in need of a jail, and show the different ways we can finance it.”
With the approval Mullett says the feasibility study is expected to get started right away.
It was just last week when Stan Florence gave commissioners a pitch as to why GGA should conduct this study on the possibility of bringing Garvin County its first new jail since the current one was opened nearly 50 years ago – specifically, in 1974.
Florence, formerly a sheriff in Grady County, now works for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and occasionally steps in as a consultant for GGA.
“I'm here to present to you a concept that we can come up with by conducting a feasibility study,” Florence said at the previous commissioners' meeting.
He talked about the various factors in a study of this kind, such as a site analysis, facility needs, assessment of security and staffing, budget projects and financing options.
Going back even further Mullett worked with his predecessor Larry Rhodes for some time in trying to figure out how to make a new jail or at least a renovated one a reality someday.
Years ago the plan was to renovate and expand the current jail throughout the entire ground floor of the county courthouse's annex in Pauls Valley.
Space on the western side opened up after the district attorney and assessor offices moved up to the second floor of the annex.
Those plans, complete with preliminary plans, dramatically changed when it was learned a renovation would not increase inmate capacity as much as originally believed.
An architect was hired in 2019, but the project appeared to come to a halt after that.
Mullett says he's brought the new jail idea up again because he's in a position to house more inmates if a larger facility is in place.
One reason for that is the sheriff is negotiating a new contract with the federal immigration agency, best known as I.C.E., which is looking to house more of its inmates in Garvin County's jail with a reimbursement rate expected to increase.
Also looking to partner with the sheriff's office here in housing more inmates in the Chickasaw Nation.
Last week Mullett said he hopes to see a new jail project take the inmate capacity up from its current 72 to 170 in a first phase and then more than 260 in a second phase.
