Summer food will be on the go

Youngsters will still get the food on the go this summer even though the ongoing virus pandemic has pretty much shut down a recreation program normally offered this time of year in Pauls Valley.
With the COVID-19 threat continuing a summer program for kids won't get off the ground at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
However, officials there are teaming up with others from schools and health groups to ensure all children will have access to the food normally offered through the program.
“The most important thing is feeding hungry children,” said Jennifer Samford, director of parks and recreation in Pauls Valley.
“There are hungry children in our community. It's estimated one in four children are food insecure. This is about our staff and our community and our schools being committed to feeding hungry children.
“We're committed to feeding children in the community. That commitment is based with our staff at the rec center, the Allies for Better Living health coalition and our public school systems.”
Because of the virus threat food will be delivered weekly to a handful of pick-up sites scattered throughout town starting June 3. The deliveries using public school buses will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 5.
“We're doing this summer food program in a unique way; a way we've never done before,” she said.
“They're making some allowances enabling us to feed the kids. It is the best that we can do given the situation.”
Much like local schools when the pandemic closed facilities weeks ago, a waiver from state and federal authorities has been granted allowing for PV's summer program to make a week's worth of food available during one delivery run.
In the past children taking part in the summer activities at the Reynolds Center would naturally be there in person to get their snacks and lunches. That won't be the case this summer.
“We would have a half day camp and feed them then. We're not doing that or anything like the extreme fun program we normally do in the summer.”
Without the recreation camps the food will be delivered each Wednesday to eight pick-up sites or be available at the recreation center.
The free summer food program for all children ages 1-18 includes this pick-up schedule:
• 10-10:15 a.m. – High School parking lot.
• 10:20-10:35 a.m. – East Side Trailer Park.
• 10:40-10:55 a.m. – Jefferson Early Learning Center.
• 11-11:15 a.m. – Diffie Lane - Dunn's Plumbing.
• 11:20-11:35 a.m. Chapel Ridge and Pleasant View Apartments.
• 11:40-11:55 a.m. – Jackson Elementary School.
• 12-12:15 p.m. – Town Oak Apartments.
• 12:20-12:35 p.m. – Ruth Circle Trailer Park.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center.
Go to the Reynolds Recreation Center Facebook page and RSVP through the Pauls Valley Summer Food program. Those interested can also find out more by calling the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.