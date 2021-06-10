Summer fun is now here

Right around the corner are a number of events ranging from patriotic celebrations in Pauls Valley and Paoli to the fast action of a rodeo coming to a local arena.
Still a few weeks away is the town of Paoli coming together for an annual Independence Day Celebration.
Sponsored by the local fire and police departments, Paoli’s community event is set for Saturday, July 3 at Dulin Park.
Activities like a cornhole tournament, inflatables for kids and various food items are set to get started at 5 p.m. that night. The event will end with a fireworks show.
That same night will be the start of PV’s Fourth of July gathering in Wacker Park.
The Pauls Valley Opry will take to the bandshell stage for the 6th annual Opry in the Park show starting at 8 p.m. July 3.
The free show will feature performances from a number of “favorite stars” of the local opry. Those coming are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The following day on July 4th will be PV’s festivities that includes live music and fireworks at the end.
Throughout the day will be the Love PV Festival, which raises money to provide school supplies to children in Pauls Valley and Whitebead.
Later in the summer comes another big event in nearby Stratford.
Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival’s Facebook page.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is this year set for July 17.
•••
The Pauls Valley Roundup Club is preparing to soon bring back the action of an open rodeo.
The 76th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is set to come to the local rodeo arena June 25-26.
A rodeo parade is also scheduled to make the rounds through downtown Pauls Valley at 5 p.m. on the second night.
• Another community gathering is coming thanks to Creekside Royal Dispensary and Foster's Bodyworks in PV.
The public is invited to a free community festival scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at 102 East Montie.
Along with live music, the event is expected to feature a car, truck and bike show, free barbecue and a splash pad area for kids. A cornhole tournament is set to begin at noon.
During the event any donations or extra proceeds will be donated to Good Samaritans of Pauls Valley and the Delta Community Action group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.