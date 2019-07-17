Summer heat good for water park

The steamy heat of summer now in place isn’t a bad thing for everyone, especially when it comes to Pauls Valley’s outdoor water park.
In fact, the hot temperatures of July are ideal for a local attraction hoping to draw in as many swimmers as possible.
Park Director Robert Rennie III says the heat is a refreshing change to a recent string of rainy and stormy weather that included a storm packed with damaging winds striking all of PV and much of Garvin County back on June 19.
“That storm put us down for three days,” Rennie said about the storm that knocked out power for many, including the water park.
“Then we got the hot weather and people started coming in droves. Once we got good weather and got rid of all those storms and all that rain things have been really good with lots of busy days.
“It turned around like night and day.”
As in years past the water park’s swim season will go through the Labor Day weekend in a few weeks.
Another plus has been the busy time returning to the Bosa Aquatic Center.
That wasn’t the case not so long ago when major equipment problems forced the indoor swimming pool in Pauls Valley to close down.
“We had to close because the heaters for the locker room and pool itself weren’t working,” Rennie said about a boiler and other equipment needed to provide hot water for the pool and entire facility.
“Both are fixed and operational now.”
When the new equipment was installed the swimming pool opened its doors back up in mid-May.
For Rennie and the city of Pauls Valley that’s a big deal because the pool is the home for water fitness classes, open swim sessions, rental for private birthday parties and training for lifeguards serving at the outdoor water park.
He says many regulars were quick to return for indoor pool activities, along with a few new swimmers who hadn’t used the facility before.
“People immediately started coming back. We’ve even added some new people,” Rennie said.
“There were a lot of people that didn’t think that much about it, but with all the publicity about the Bosa, all the stories in the newspaper, it became a big deal and a few more people started coming out.”
This week swim lessons for youngsters are wrapping up at the water park, while the park and Bosa pool are splitting time this summer for water fitness classes.
The schedule for those classes is expected to change when the summer season is over.
