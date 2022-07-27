Summer recreation fun
Summer recreation fun
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lorrie Leigh Carruth, 66, of Norman passed away July 23, 2022.
Jamie Dawn Davis Akerman of Maysville was born on November 21, 1978 in Purcell, Oklahoma to Jerry Davis and Donna (Lewis) Davis Dover. She passed away at the age of 43 years on Saturday, July 23, 2022 near Maysville due to a tragic accident.
Tamara Ja Turner, 49 passed away unexpectedly at her home in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born April 1, 1973, in Las Vegas, Nevada and is the daughter of Joe M. Turner and Joanne L. Turner (Miller).
Elbert Gladney Clark of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to JD and Mable (Cummins) Clark on April 4, 1939 in Yeager (Holdenville), Oklahoma and passed from this life into the arms of his Lord on July 18, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed while on area road
- Garvin County Public Records
- No-brainer for zoning decision
- PV teen dies in car accident
- Inmates sent to start prison terms
- Garvin County Public Records
- Heartfelt salute to new hospital
- New plea draws prison sentence
- Drugs the target after cash find
- Local doctor returns from Army mission
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.