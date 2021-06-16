Summer right time for teacher training

Summer is apparently the perfect time for Pauls Valley teachers to get their studies in as a couple of days worth of special training are on the calendar.
In this case the professional development days coming in early August for all PV school employees will include a one-time $1,000 stipend for each one who completes their assignment.
Superintendent Mike Martin said last week some of the training will be online, while most will be at the different local school sites.
“We have professional development days lined up for classroom management,” Martin told four members of the PV Board of Education.
“These are things we want to go over that professional development can't get done in a regular school calendar.
“We want to get better, and we can't get it done during the regular school calendar.”
Martin says the five professional days spread throughout the year aren't enough time for this kind of training, which is expected to total about 20 hours for each school employee who completes the training.
One day for the professional development will be led by the Chickasaw Nation with presentations on trauma and how it can affect the brain and stunt learning.
“We'll have others addressing techniques in the classroom – student engagement, student learning,” Martin said.
“The elementary will be focusing on how to read and interpret math and reading testing; how to help with each student.
“We had a falloff, so we want to recover and get back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He adds the focus will continue into the coming school year as the elementary school has hired two additional reading specialists this year and what's termed a math interventionist.
“For teachers this about how to deal with Generation Z,” the superintendent said about the training that, put simply, is meant to help school staff bridge the communication gap between teachers and today's students.
“Every staff member will take part with professional development specific to them.”
Each school member who completes the training will receive a $1,000 stipend as around 210 are expected to participate.
“The money for this was made possible through the CARES Act and funding for the pandemic and our recovery,” he said.
“It's also kind of a thank you to the teachers for what they did this year.”
