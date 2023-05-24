Summer time for public library

Summer time is literally around the corner as Pauls Valley's public library is planning some activities for youngsters.
This year the theme is “All Together Now” for the summer reading program at Nora Sparks Warren Library.
Throughout the months of June and July the library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
Summer reading will have a kick off on Tuesday, May 30 as bingo sheets for the reading will be available June 1.
Then there's a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. The schedule for the movies is:
• June 1 – Lorax.
• June 8 – Jumanji.
• June 15 – Alice In Wonderland.
• June 22 – The Incredibles.
• June 29 – Harry Potter.
• July 6 – Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs.
• July 13 – Narnia.
• July 20 – Wizard of Oz.
• July 27 – Dolittle.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
Sign up is now for rec center summer
Summer is also a big part of the Xtreme Summer Fun program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from June 5 through July 28.
To register fill out form available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
Book lectures return in August
The next series of Let's Talk About it book lectures, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, is set to return later in the summer to the library.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the schedule of books and lectures are:
• “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good. Lecture is Aug. 10 led by Sunu Kodumthara.
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. Lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything that Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O'Connor. Lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. Lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. Lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
