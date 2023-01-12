'Super' search now on for schools

Work is already well underway to find that right person to be Pauls Valley's next school superintendent.
Triggering the search process was Mike Martin's recent announcement he planned to step away at the end of the current fiscal year this summer.
Martin, who is leaving to be the new school superintendent in Atoka starting in July, was still right there with all five Pauls Valley Board of Education members as they met in a closed door session Wednesday night to discuss the first steps for the search.
All school board members confirmed they are looking closely at the applications already received from interested candidates and plan to start the interview process in a matter of days.
“We have a lot of quality candidates and plan to start interviews next week,” Katie Johnson said.
“We need to check with those candidates to see when they can be here.”
More on the school search will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
