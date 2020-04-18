Pauls Valley's city council went the online route this week as it continues to offer support to a medical group's ongoing efforts to get the local hospital back open all the way.
With safety from the COVID-19 pandemic in mind three members of the local council and other city officials came together in an online video conference.
Discussion was short and right to the point as the council was quick to approve an agreement that paves the way for the Southern Plains Hospital Corporation to seek a loan meant to help get an open hospital back in Pauls Valley someday.
City Manager James Frizell said this week's action was really just the next step in the city's support of someday having a hospital open and operated by Southern Plains.
“What the council approved was to allow the Southern Plains Medical Group to borrow money they need to make improvements to the hospital to get it back up and running,” Frizell said.
“The sale of the hospital has not been consummated, but this allows them to borrow the money to make improvements to the hospital.
“The council has approved of the sale of the hospital, and this was just moving that forward.”
It was back in February when the local council made its intention official to sell the hospital building and grounds to the Southern Plains Medical Group, which created the nonprofit corporation to operate the hospital once it reopens.
Southern Plain's CEO, Len Lacefield, said later in the week that work to make renovations in the building has already started.
“We're working in every hallway, every work station, to make the renovations to meet the standards. It really did need some work in there,” Lacefield said.
“We have to seek the funds to restore the facility. We have about 15 laborers in the hospital now, and we're moving quickly and swiftly toward addressing the plan of corrections,” he said.
The group has already “secured” the $500,000 loan meant to address the renovations to the hospital building as equipment inside was used for a portion of the loan's collateral.
Pauls Valley's hospital, known for decades as Pauls Valley General Hospital, shut down its operations back in the fall of 2018.
This past January it was Southern Plains that opened an urgent care and diagnostic center in the emergency room area of the closed hospital building.
Even before that Southern Plains began working to get the hospital's license renewed, which included an inspection of the building by a team from the state health department. That resulted in a detailed list of upgrades needed for the facility.
“They will review it to ensure our renovations meet the standards,” Lacefield said about health officials closely checking out all the upgrades made.
“This is a city facility leased to our nonprofit company. The second phase is for us to purchase the hospital.”
As for the local city council's first virtual meeting this week, Frizell said it might be something that's continued even after the stay-at-home and social distancing safety guidelines in place by the virus pandemic are eased.
“I hope in the future when we get to start meeting again in person that we can still provide this online option as a service to the community,” he said.
“Even then there might be some people who might not want to come but are still interested in what's happening at the meetings.”
