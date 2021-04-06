Things looked good for a Garvin County sales tax as election results continued to come in Tuesday night.
With most precincts reporting in by press time, both propositions for the tax measure were being supported in the 70 percent range.
The half cent county sales tax, which has been in place since 2007, was on the ballot for another seven years.
The majority of the tax revenues, 80 percent, is for Proposition 2, which will now go to support ambulance services in Garvin County, the maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department and county jail and the county 911 system.
Proposition 1 calls for 20 percent of tax money to help with the maintenance of county roads and bridges, the county's general fund, senior citizens organizations in the county and the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs.
Randy Chandler is currently the acting county commissioner for District 1, and with Tuesday's results he claims the Republican nomination.
Chandler jumped out to the early lead with 61 percent of the absentee votes.
With the first precinct totals Ron Allen Stewart then went to the lead. From there it was a back and forth affair as Chandler pulled away in the end to claim the with 303 votes, or 58 percent.
Stewart finished with 183 votes, while Jarod Work received 36.
Chandler is next set to take on Democrat Kevin Foraker in an election scheduled for Sept. 14.
The eventual winner will replace the now retired Kenneth Holden as the Garvin County commissioner for District 1.
In Pauls Valley current city council member Chip Pearson claimed 177 votes, or 55 percent, to defeat challengers Heather Mullens (83 votes) and Jeff Watson (59 votes) for a full four-year term.
There were also two races for two-year unexpired terms on the council.
Eric Smith received 74 percent to claim a 233-81 win over challenger Uraina Smith, while Jonathan Grimmett finished with 75 percent (246 votes) to defeat Marty Brummett (79 votes).
• Four candidates were running for two full four-year term offices on the Paoli Town Council.
Claiming the two offices were Kevin Maloy with 51 votes and James Pickle with 49 votes, while Daimon Hillhouse finished a close third with 42 votes as Lesana Carter received 17 votes.
Kenoth Shane Patton with 54 votes and Stephen English with 49 claimed two unexpired council seats. Coming in third place was Bryan Campbell with 45 votes.
Paoli voters approved a one penny increase in local sales tax up to 4 percent. The vote was 53-33 in favor of the tax.
Results from all the races in Garvin County will be available online later in the PV Democrat.
