Surprise comes at Whitebead top

It was a surprise to be sure when Whitebead’s school superintendent announced just days ago she plans to step down after the current school year.
Lou Ann Wood says the time is just right for another challenge in her life as she plans to leave after serving through the current fiscal year this summer, specifically June 30.
Wood, now in her fifth year as Whitebead’s top school administrator, made the announcement last week as new school board member Belinda Hunt was sworn into her first term in office.
“Sometimes you’re just ready for a new adventure,” Wood said.
“Sometimes you feel like you’ve done your job at a place where you’re ready to release it to the next person. That’s where I’m at. It’s a good decision for myself and my family.”
One big factor appears to be for family reasons as her third grandchild is expected to arrive in July, which puts the entire trio under one year old.
“I really want to have time and enjoy my family, but I’m not done with education.”
Hinting what that next challenge might be in education, Wood said she does have an offer for another job.
“I do but I don’t want to share right now,” she adds.
Going back to Wood’s start she grew up in Pauls Valley and has plenty of family connections, including her mother, Rosa Mary Edgar, once taught special education here.
She’s also has family members who were once young students when they attended Whitebead, a school from prekindergarten up through the eighth grade a few miles west of Pauls Valley.
Hired as Whitebead’s superintendent in 2017, Wood was at that time principal of Purcell Intermediate School, which included grades three through five.
Before that she spent nearly two decades as a teacher and school administrator in the Mid-Del School District.
That experience includes teaching seventh and eighth grade math for a couple of years and six more years teaching elementary reading and math.
Wood had a couple of stints as an assistant principal, while also putting in nine years as the principal of a school for prekindergarten through the fifth grade in Midwest City.
“I’ve loved every moment of it here at Whitebead School. Whitebead is an amazing place to be.
“I’m a little nervous about it, but that’s to be expected when you get comfortable at a place,” she about stepping down.
In a letter submitted to the three members of the Whitebead Board of Education, Wood said she plans to continue working hard as superintendent and do what she can to assist with a “smooth transition” to her replacement.
Wood gives plenty of credit to the support of the Whitebead community, the board and “arduous” work of the teachers, faculty and support staff.
“I will never be able to thank you enough for allowing me to serve as your superintendent during this time.
“I will be forever grateful for your hiring me five years ago and for the support you have given me during my tenure at Whitebead,” she stated, referring to the board.
“I will always cherish you and my other Whitebead supporters and friends.”
