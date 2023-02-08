Survey says - recreation anyone?

The words “survey says” definitely applies to a mailer going out asking Pauls Valley residents what they think about local parks and recreation.
In the coming days surveys are being mailed out to get input on recreation facilities and activities here in the Valley – what is working, what can be added and what can be made better.
Local Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Samford says this is an important survey as she hopes a whole lot of people fill it out either online or the paper kind coming through the mail.
The importance here is get the opinions of as many people as possible because the survey results will likely play a big part in the future of Pauls Valley's recreation programs and projects.
“Basically this will help the city determine priorities for the community,” Samford said.
“This is a resident-driven approach for the city to make priorities for parks and recreation in Pauls Valley.
“Nothing this comprehensive has ever been done in this community in regards to parks and recreation.”
The surveys are part of a larger “master plan” being created for local recreation choices.
The idea is to assess all existing parks and recreation venues in PV and determine the best ways to make improvements to existing facilities and maybe even add some new ones in the future.
“With this we'll have all the information to go to and base decisions on what the people want,” she adds.
“This will help us spend future tax dollars on projects the citizens want. Really this is about doing what citizens want us to do. It helps us prioritize to budget for the programs people want; spend money on projects or programs that are wanted by residents; help us identify how to plan for something.
“In the end we'll have this plan that's tailored for Pauls Valley.”
The online format of the survey is also available at paulsvalleyparksurvey.org, which includes help for Spanish speaking respondents.
There are questions about things like local parks, lakes, golf course, Reynolds Recreation Center and Bosa indoor swimming pool.
It allows respondents to go deeper into what they think are the parks and recreation priorities in PV.
“They can rank what they would prefer. It asks you about what do you need for any other recreational amenities. These are the value statement type stuff.
“It help us prioritize and do what citizens want, and help us go in the direction of how they want us to spend the money.”
On the communication side, Samford says there is a question about how residents learn about parks and recreation activities – options like online, mailers or the local newspaper.
The survey will provide data to be included in a report to later be made available to the public.
This in-depth look at Pauls Valley's recreation is paid for by a couple of sources.
One is a $90,000 TSET (Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust) grant.
The city of Pauls Valley is also contributing more than half of the cost for this comprehensive look at local recreation options.
That funding comes from one quarter of a local penny sales tax, which is specifically meant for recreation in Pauls Valley.
