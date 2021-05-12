Suspense builds in manslaughter case

Both families of a deadly tragedy in Pauls Valley will for now have to wait for a judge’s decision as an inmate in prison for the last five years is hoping his Native American ancestry will get him an early release.
Matthew Imotichey, now 32 years old, sat alone at his defense table in a Pauls Valley courtroom as during a post conviction relief hearing late last week he began to lay out his case that as a member of the Chickasaw Nation the state of Oklahoma had no authority to prosecute the charges that put him behind bars.
Back in 2016 Imotichey was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted his guilt in causing the traffic accident on the west side of Pauls Valley that resulted in the death of Tonja Pando and her unborn child.
Panda was 21 when she died several days after the Oct. 23, 2013 collision with the vehicle driven by Imotichey, who moments earlier had huffed compressed air as an inhalant.
Today Imotichey is arguing a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year, called the McGirt decision, means his Chickasaw membership and the tragic accident occurred on what’s still considered tribal reservation land leaves the state with no authority to prosecute the two manslaughter charges that landed him in prison.
“I have some degree of Indian blood,” said Imotichey as he served as his own attorney.
State prosecutor Travis White also confirmed the state had received verification that Imotichey was an enrolled member of the Chickasaw tribe at the time of the deadly crash.
“The state fully embraces what is the binding law in this nation,” White said about the McGirt decision.
White was quick to tell District Judge Leah Edwards the state is still actively pushing to reverse that decision, along with another one, a Shaun Bosse murder conviction in McClain County that was reversed earlier this year by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals based on the McGirt decision.
“This is a unique case. This might be the first case in this court where there’s nothing left. There is no federal parachute, no tribal authority. With both of these entities the statute of limitations has expired,” White said about the possibility of Imotichey being released from his long prison sentence rather than facing another court.
“Any decision in this court you should keep in mind that Mr. Bosse has not received any post conviction relief.”
With a current stay in the Bosse case White argues that should provide a “pause” for a decision in the Imotichey case.
Although the prosecutor agrees the accident claiming Pando’s life did occur within the historical boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation, he said there is room to argue the disestablishment of the trial reservation lands.
“Never has there been a legal decision in this state that has brought such a storm of controversy and a sea of unanswered questions,” White said calling the McGirt decision “unprecedented.”
“There are many unforeseen legal issues with this.”
Despite the state’s objections Imotichey is arguing the Supreme Court decision clearly supports his case for post conviction relief based on the Native American issues.
“On the state’s argument against the Chickasaw Nation reservation being disestablished, in the McGirt case it was very clear,” Imotichey said.
“As I am not a learned attorney I would gladly accept legal counsel,” he said about preparations for any final arguments in this case.
Imotichey agreed he would rather remain in Garvin County jail rather than be transported back to prison so he can discuss the case “face to face” with an attorney.
Edwards announced her decision in the case should come early next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.