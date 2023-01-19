Two teenagers in Maysville got a real surprise when a passing vehicle aggressively came their way as they walked along a local street.
As a result a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon is faced by Donnie Lee Dickenson, 42, of Maysville.
Dickenson then got tagged with a misdemeanor count of stealing from a Lindsay store the next day.
The case dates back to Dec. 19 as two juveniles ages 15 and 16 were walking along 3rd Street in Maysville.
They claim a dark colored Jeep ran a stop sign and swerved toward them. The vehicle then is reported to have circled back, where it went toward the teens a second time.
The driver, believed to be Dickenson, then completed the act with a hand gesture toward the teens before driving away.
Court records show Dickenson is also accused of stealing $3 worth of film from the Lindsay Walmart store on Dec. 20.
•••
A Lindsay man now faces a felony charge of failing to care for four dogs by leaving them in a trailer after moving out.
Arville Brad Stroud Jr., 28, is accused of failing to provide food, water or adequate shelter for the dogs abandoned in a Lindsay trailer that had no heat on a cold Christmas Day.
According to a court affidavit, the manager of the trailer park said Stroud had left because he couldn’t pay rent.
After Stroud had left the manager found two dogs and two puppies inside a closet-sized bathroom with no food or water. The dogs were later taken into custody by an animal control officer.
