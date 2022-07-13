||||
Swim lesson splash
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Alan Dale Walker, 70, of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma took his final ride home July 11, 2022.
Royce Lee Freeman Sr. was born on September 16, 1938 to Robert Lee “Bud” Freeman and Hazel Lucille (Abney) Freeman. He passed from this life on July 9, 2022 at the age of 83.
David Michael Jones, 83, was born on June 12, 1939 to Meaders and Catherine Mae Jones in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and went to be with his Lord at his home in Pauls Valley on July 3, 2022. He and his daughter Catherine Elinor married his beloved wife, the former Wilma Bettes, and her son Clayt…
Warren Gene Surrell of Maysville was born on October 20, 1960 in Richmond, California to Clarence and Darlene (Darling) Surrell and passed from this life on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in his home at the age of 61 years.
Barbara Ruth Turner of Maysville passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a short, yet courageous, battle with cancer. She left this world peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Most Popular
Articles
- A turn that went all wrong
- Dead body case gets arrests
- Garvin County Public Records
- Big taste for peach festival
- Big changes come for PV police
- Putting the skill into big awards
- Pool to get a real makeover
- More help for homeless the hope
- Shooter stays in jail with bond denied
- Fish, winners pile up for Okie Noodling
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.