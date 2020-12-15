Take a drive for holiday event

A Pauls Valley church is set to use a community park right next door to host an interactive Christmas story – drive-thru style – later this week.
The First United Methodist Church is planning a three-night Christmas Pageant in the Park from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18-20.
The actual drive-thru will be around the community Methodist Park next to the church.
The idea is for the public to stay in their vehicles and drive around the park to each stop starting at the corner of Willow and Bradley streets.
All three streets surrounding the park – Bradley, Walnut and Rennie – will host a total of six Christmas scenes with church members stepping up to portray characters in the holiday story about Jesus’ birth.
The scenes to be included are Mary and the angel, Joseph and the angel, Caesar’s proclamation, the shepherds, the birth of Christ and the Wise Men.
In the park’s pavilion there will also be a choir singing Christmas carols to help set the spirit, while Pruitt plans to be at the end of the drive-thru on Willow to offer Holy Communion to any interested motorists.
•••
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its annual Christmas Eve lunch for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year will be take-out only as church, located at 1509 West Grant, will feature turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and dessert.
They may call 405-238-3470 or just stop by as they should come to the side door and let someone there know how many lunches you will need.
• A new come-and-go museum for model trains, Jack's Tracks, is now open at 105 West Charles.
Hours for the train museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. most weekdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday.
There is no admission as visitors can make donations on their way out.
The museum's first official day came on Sunday, Nov. 22.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
