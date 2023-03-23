Take a walk on the art side

The return of the Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley is set for March 31.
The work of various artists, music, food trucks, a silent auction and door prizes are all featured as the art walk will again be a short stroll back and from from the PV Arts and Cultural Center to art galleries and different downtown shops.
With it being a Fifth Friday, the starting time is again 5:55 p.m. as the event is set to go through 9 p.m.
One of the activities featured is Lauri Ketchum will be demonstrating a “rub out” art technique at The Vault gallery.
•••
Reneé Mackey-Myler of the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) group is planning to direct three smaller plays with the first coming this summer.
Plans right now are for a dinner theater play likely sometime in July at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center, corner of Paul and Walnut streets
The play, a comedy put in the south, more specifically in a church basement, is entitled “The Charitable Sisterhood of Second Trinity Church.”
It features an all female cast of five as the play will be for an audience of 60 to 75 people.
Second up is a two-person play, a comedy called “Love Letters.”
The life-affirming play featuring a male and female playing an older couple could come in September.
A third event would come later meant to “showcase local talent.”
