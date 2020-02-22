Take east path to livestock show

It's not just getting to the show but how you get there when it comes to next week's county livestock show in Pauls Valley.
The tradition of the annual Garvin County Junior Livestock Show returns for a little bit of something every day throughout the week of Feb. 24-29.
One official working to oversee the show wants FFA and 4-H students from all over the county to bring their animals in over a particular route.
“I'm wanting people to know trailers should come in on the east side,” said Steven Beck, a former agriculture teacher at Elmore City-Pernell schools who is now serving as the general superintendent for what's often just called the spring livestock show.
Beck is referring to trailers coming in on Chickasaw Street through PV's Wacker Park.
After animals are put into their place at the fairgrounds, Beck says the rodeo grounds will then be used as a parking lot for those trailers hauling animals to the spring show.
•••
The schedule for the show is:
• Monday, Feb. 24 – Hogs arrive no later than 10 a.m.; official weigh-in by school starts at 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Gilt show starts at 8 a.m., followed by barrow show.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Goats, lambs and cattle will arrive at the fairgrounds; Cattle and lambs weigh-in is 2 to 4 p.m.; Goats weigh-in is 4 to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 27 – Cattle show starts at 9 a.m.; a short break will follow to set up arena for lamb and goat shows; Lamb show starts about 30 minutes after cattle, followed by the goat show.
• Friday, Feb. 28 – The premium sale line up is released; the ring is prepared for the premium sale; a dance hosted by Garvin County 4-H is 7 to 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 29: Free barbecue lunch is at noon; premium sale is at 1 p.m.
