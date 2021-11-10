Taking next step for 4-H recovery

Among the many trying to recover from the shutdowns of a virus pandemic are the 4-H students and organizations in Garvin County.
The hope is a good first step is to raise money to help them through a fundraiser called “Fallin’ into Fun” coming this weekend in Pauls Valley.
The gathering featuring a barbecue dinner, cornhole tournament and dessert auction is set to start at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
“It’s slowly, slowly getting back to the way it was,” says Tracie Mullendore, an OSU Extension and 4-H program assistant, when talking about 4-H activities making a comeback because of COVID-19.
“Competitions are coming back. We have the goal of getting more of our kids back into these events. We want to help offset some of those costs.
“They missed out on a lot of opportunities. We want to help get them back into it.”
Some of the activities now making a comeback are 4-H camps, leadership conferences and other educational events.
At this weekend's event donations will be taken at the door as proceeds will be used to help 4-H members be able to pay for their participation in some of these activities.
Their hope is a lot of folks will come out and take a hand in this weekend’s cornhole fun. There will be a $50 team entry fee as the top finishers will collect between $100 and $300.
A dessert auction is not only expected to bring in those with a sweet tooth but be a good money-maker for the fundraiser.
“We want to increase our fundraising so we can provide real help for our 4-H members,” said agriculture and 4-H educator Melissa Koesler, who is also director of the Garvin County Extension Office in Pauls Valley.
“We’re trying to provide more for our 4-H families.”
Both Mullendore and Koesler stress pandemic safety protocols will be in place for the fundraiser.
The event is sponsored by the Masonic lodges in Garvin County, specifically in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford and Lindsay.
The Stratford 4-H and FFA chapter will hold an annual pork loin dinner and trophy auction fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Stratford Freewill Baptist Activity Center.
All proceeds raised will be used to support local students with 4-H and FFA activities and projects.
