Taking on cat herds in humane way

Colonies of cats herding together in different parts of Pauls Valley can be a problem, but a couple of ladies volunteering for a local animal group are already on the job working for solutions.
Mae Bowden and Sherry Carter are volunteers with the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known just as P.A.W.S., as they have already teamed up to address the overpopulation of cats here in a humane way.
They’re calling it a “community cat project” as the idea is to “trap, spay, neuter and release” with all the cats they catch getting fixed before most get adopted into new homes, while a few others are returned to the very place where they were caught in the first place.
“What we’re doing is reducing the number of cats and addressing the problem of cat colonies,” Carter said.
“We want to help alleviate the overpopulation of cats in Pauls Valley in a humane way,” Bowden said.
The tactic seems to be working as now both are hoping for some support with what’s needed most – donations of money or cat traps.
The problem goes back a few years when dozens of cats, some stray or neighborhood cats, while others were feral, had made Pauls Valley’s train depot area their home.
From that a total of 33 were eventually trapped with only three of them having to be put down. All were spayed or neutered as a few were placed back at the depot.
“We put them back because if we didn’t a whole new group of cats would have moved in and the problem would still be there,” Carter said.
“We fixed them so they could not multiply. We leave some there to keep another colony of cats from coming and taking over.”
Bowden says she continued to monitor the site as she “couldn’t tell you how many I caught over time.”
“This started with the depot and then began coming up in other areas in town where there was a problem,” Bowden said.
The most recent came a few weeks ago at a site on South Walnut. A total of 25 cats were trapped with 19 of them being adopted into new homes as few others were later returned.
Both ladies stress the best way for the community to help is donate to the cause, which is led by P.A.W.S.
“What we need is funding. It costs an average of $43 to have animals fixed,” Bowden said.
“If you are part of the public that wants this problem to go away then you should donate money or traps.”
Any donations to this P.A.W.S. project can be taken or mailed to Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital on West Airline near Interstate 35.
Donations can also be made through PayPal for P.A.W.S,
“P.A.W.S. is working on it and ask the public for any help for vaccines, spays and neuters,” Carter said.
“This is the humane way to do this and we’re just looking for the public’s help. We’re doing this to help the community. We’re asking for anybody to help us get this problem under control.
“We’re on the humane side of taking care of the cat problem without putting them down.”
Bowden is quick to add they don’t want people to trap cats themselves or report potential problem areas.
She says these things are probably already on the project’s radar.
“We know where the problems are and we are working it. What we need is money to pay for the spays and neuters that are needed when the cats are taken to the vet.”
