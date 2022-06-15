The online talk was beyond cringe-worthy between two men, one living in Pauls Valley, as they watched together graphic sexual acts being done to children as young as just a few months old and even infants.
Local resident Warren Brent Gilbert, 58, already facing multiple child pornography charges, has now been joined by Neal Patrick Garith, 39.
The investigation into Gilbert, who was arrested and charged back in April, led to Garith, 39, as he was just days ago taken into custody at his Baltimore home and is now facing formal accusations in both Maryland and Oklahoma.
Officials in the Garvin County Sheriff's Office describe the case as one of the really bad ones because of the nature of the crimes against children so young.
“It's very disturbing because it involves newborns,” Sheriff Jim Mullett said, while adding, “We're not done with this investigation that's leading us to other states as well.”
Right in the middle of the investigation is sheriff's Deputy Athena Miles.
“It's the worst case I've had to work so far,” she said.
The sheriff is not sure when Garith could be brought to Pauls Valley to be arraigned on the five felony charges filed against him nearly two weeks ago in Garvin County District Court.
Garith was arrested on multiple counts after authorities in Maryland, tipped off by the sheriff's office here, found child porn in his residence.
“We started going through our evidence and it tied to this guy in Maryland. We got Garith identified based on the evidence in the Gilbert case,” Mullett said.
The sheriff's office here contacted officials in Maryland, who went to Garith's residence, took him into custody and found child porn during a search.
The case against both men started when a cyber tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
When the tip was tracked to Garvin County, deputies searched Gilbert's apartment in Pauls Valley back in mid-April, where they found child porn in computers and electronic devices.
A court filed affidavit in the case shows the tip was about two videos being uploaded through an online account, which led to Gilbert.
A more recent affidavit shows Gilbert uploaded two videos online on Feb. 23 as Garith initiated a Zoom meeting later the same day, which was joined by a third, unidentified male subject.
During the live online conference call at least 63 videos with child porn were shown.
The court record shows specifics comments made by Garith during the online call were about his approval of the various acts showing infants and young children being molested, raped or sodomized.
Mullett said his office and the district attorney here are working with Baltimore officials to have Garith extradited to Oklahoma to face charges filed here.
As for Gilbert, since his arrest his bond has been cut in half down to $250,000 as the defense argument is he doesn't represent a flight risk since he has no previous criminal history or been diagnosed with a mental health illness, has lived in Garvin County his whole life and has family here.
If the bond is ever posted Gilbert is to have no contact, directly or by electronic means, with any children, have a GPS monitor installed at his own expense, have no possession or use of any items capable of accessing the Internet while his case his pending.
However, prosecutors here have filed a request for both Gilbert and Garith to surrender their passports before bonding.
Sheriff's officials report they believe Gilbert could be a flight risk since he got a passport in March 2022 and he has a “romantic interest” in South Africa.
