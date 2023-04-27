Those difficult decisions about end-of-life care is something one Garvin County nurse wants to bring awareness to and its importance.
Kimberly Dorisio, who lives between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood, is not only a nurse but also a certified end-of-life doula.
Not sure what a doula is, well it’s someone trained to work toward helping the “dying experience” for patients, as well as their family members and friends.
Part of that is helping people talk to loved ones about what they want before and after that time when the end does come.
Earlier this month there was National Health Care Decision Day, which comes in April every year.
“This is a day of awareness for people to make their health care wishes known,” Dorisio said as this year's awareness day actually came on April 16.
“We bring that to light. It’s really a community thing that you need to bring awareness to.”
She believes making your health care decisions known to loved ones and even end-of-life are really aligned with a theme of “talk about it.”
Dorisio says it’s even more important when a loved one is given a diagnosis of something like Alzheimer’s or some sort of terminal condition.
“I’m a registered nurse, but I’m also a certified end-of-life doula,” Dorisio said.
“I want to help people make their wishes know, have those conversations about end-of-life, how much care do you want, how little care do you want, when do you put a love one on a ventilator and when to take them off a ventilator.
“Those are the kind of conversations we’re talking about. If you have those proactive conversations it puts a plan in place.
“What’s important is these conversations are had.”
She knows these are difficult talks to have but ones that are needed as we all grow older.
“I challenge the community to let me come to speak to a group about this. I want to be a community champion and bring information to the community and help them understand the resources out there.
“I know how to speak to families about end-of-life planning. I’m like a tour guide for end-of-life planning.
“I want to help with the active dying process and try to get people to not fear death and dying; be there to support them in conjunction with hospice and be an emotional support for the family. What do they want when the time comes.
“I want to help that person have a good death and not be afraid of it. I’m there to hold their hand and help them understand,” she said.
Dorisio is encouraging not only having these difficult conversations but write them down with advance directives on the care a person wants near the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.