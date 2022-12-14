Talk still up for film festival

From all indications the talk is still on the positive side for how well the first ever film festival went in Pauls Valley a few weeks.
Araina Smith of Pauls Valley and Dathan Smith of Wynnewood, who are not related but both have acting experience, were the driving force behind the Red Brick Road Film Festival held this past October.
The two offered their assessment of the three-day festival when they spoke last week to the Pauls Valley Tourism Board.
“We had outsiders coming for it, from Arkansas, Missouri and even a couple of people came from Minnesota,” Dathan said.
A total of 70 non-locals registered their attendance at the festival back on Oct. 14-16, while 30 more were local to go with some others who didn’t sign up but were there for the festivities of the red carpet and films, he adds.
A total of 80 films from six different countries were submitted for the festival as more than 60 filmmakers and their families attended the festival with two of those coming from Australia.
“For the first one I think we did really well,” Uraina said.
“We’ve heard nothing but praise for how it was put together. We’ve heard nothing but great things. I feel like we were very successful, and we still have a lot of chatter.”
It went so well there have already been 16 films submitted for next year’s festival as plans include adding a film contest for high school students in Pauls Valley.
“Ultimately we want to push how wonderful our community is and show filmmakers they should come film here in Pauls Valley,” she said.
“We are trying to be the face of the community.”
The two add they are already raising money for the 2023 festival with plans for a fundraiser in February.
