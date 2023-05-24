Talk targets tourism and its purpose

An afternoon chat to “hash out” more – that was the idea as members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board continue to focus on ways to better define their mission.
A couple of special meetings in recent weeks has been meant to give those members a chance to talk about what they want tourism to do for the Pauls Valley community.
Terri Matthews had plenty to say during the gathering last week about what he thinks tourism should be doing.
“With these special meetings I hope we can start to get a handle on things and move forward,” Matthews said, adding he believes the tourism concept in PV has over time gotten away from its original purpose.
“I don’t think it’s moving the community forward. Most of the money has been used for other things than the original intent,” he said referring to the tourism tax paid by visitors staying in local hotels and motels.
“We’ve got to get back to the original intent of tourism and that’s to help grow commerce in our city.
“We all believed in the idea of what tourism could do when we voted this in. I’m not saying anything was illegal, but a lot of money has been spent that’s not the original intent of tourism.
“I think the tourism legs were cut out from it the last few years. This is an opportunity to get going and make a difference in the community.”
With that Matthews posed the question of what is Pauls Valley’s identity and “branding.”
He believes the tourism board needs to figure out the strengths that need to keep going – things like Okie Noodling, the Toy and Action Figure Museum, BrickFest, art walks and PV Opry show– and what things need to go or be adjusted.
“What are we known for,” asked Amy Richey. “The two major things are Okie Noodling and the toy museum.”
“There have been four or five events we sponsor every year that’s been successful,” Randy McGee said.
There was also talk about trying to figure out how to bring in more visitors through expanded youth league play on the baseball and softball fields.
Listening from the audience was local artist Kevin Stark, who believes Pauls Valley already has a strong identity.
“You have branding,” Stark said. “It starts with brick streets. You have the small town main street right here already.
“How are you going to market what you’ve already got?”
Stark, who was asked to attend to offer his marketing ideas, had some thoughts when asked about creative ways to make Pauls Valley more of a tourism destination for visitors.
The driving force behind the toy museum, Stark presented three specific ideas on possibly picking up the tourism activity in downtown PV.
One idea is what Stark calls “cosmic zoo” consisting of characters with a far-out story of collecting animals.
“All the animals would be built with foam,” he said. “We could use a bit of animatronics, and people would get the imagination part.”
With this concept employees could “act as zookeepers.”
Another idea, a “fantasy park,” involves turning an empty lot into a kind of garden of wire-mesh plants that at night light up for all to see.
Stark suggested a lot at Chickasaw and Charles streets because of the well traveled U.S. Highway 77 going right through town.
A third idea tossed out by Stark is a “mystic museum” using any regular store front. The idea here is take “ordinary” items to offer a “spooky Halloween look all year long.”
“If we have three or four museums in this community it becomes a destination,” he said about tourism.
The local artist also provided a drawing of a small convention center discussed as a possible need for the community during a recent tourism board meeting.
•••
Announced earlier this week Becky Ledbetter is stepping aside as Pauls Valley's tourism director.
City Manager Lee Littrell confirmed there are candidates expressing interest in interviewing for the position.
Ledbetter is expected to continue helping out during this transitional period.
