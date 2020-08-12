Talk to focus on petition concerns

Oklahoma's state auditor herself is now scheduled to come to Pauls Valley in person to address some concerns expressed about the process for a petition falling just short of passage last week.
Supporters collected signatures from late June to July 24 for a petition that called for an investigative audit of Pauls Valley's longtime hospital closed nearly two years ago.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd told the PV Democrat this week her office will not be doing an audit because petition numbers show it fell 14 signatures short of what she calls the “threshold.”
“The number of signatures certified by the election board did not reach the threshold for us to move forward with an audit,” Byrd said on Monday.
“We have no authority to do an audit because the signatures certified didn't meet that threshold.”
Byrd confirms that threshold number for the petition to meet was 294.
During a special meeting on Aug. 5 two members of the Garvin County Election Board formally voted to acknowledge the completion of the signature verification process for the petition.
They announced a total of 363 signatures were collected in the petition drive. From that 280 were described as valid, while another 83 were invalid.
Those signatures counted as valid were from people with voter registrations affiliated with a residence located inside of Pauls Valley's city limits.
“I hate when people have concerns that aren't being addressed,” Byrd said, while not offering any specifics on concerns expressed by petitioners here.
“I plan to come down and meet with them regarding the petition process. I always try to meet with any citizens that have concerns.
“Anything I can do to clarify and help them move forward, that's what I'm going to do.
“I want to be responsive, so we began planning for this public meeting.”
The public meeting is currently set for Thursday, Aug. 13 at Pauls Valley Urgent Care, located at 2000 West Grant.
The main focus of the petition was calling for an audit on how the local hospital was operated in its final years and the specifics of the facility’s closure in October 2018.
Some of the areas listed on the petition included financing arrangements, use of sales tax revenue, contracts, lease agreements and bid processes of the hospital, along with the wages and related benefits going to former hospital employees.
