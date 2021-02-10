A couple of upcoming public meetings should go a long way in determining how the revenue would be split up if a Garvin County sales gets the OK from voters in April.
Planned discussions over the next couple of weeks will be focused on a half cent tax in place since 2007 to fund a number of county services and upgrades to county facilities like the courthouse.
With voters giving the thumbs up twice before, this newest county measure again calls for the tax to be renewed for another seven-year time period.
Unlike the past some new areas have been added to receive revenue if the tax is passed during an election set for April 6.
Also new is the vote will be split this time into two ballot propositions for the sales tax.
Specific percentages of where the money will go should start to be determined during a commissioners' meeting now scheduled for Feb. 16.
“That's what the people want to know,” District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said about the percentages of the tax revenue to be received by the different entities.
“They want to know where the money is going to go,” he said.
Just last week commissioners did decide one ballot calls for 80 percent of the revenues to go for public safety, specifically the county sheriff's office and county jail, the county 911 services and funding for public ambulance services in Garvin County.
A meeting to determine the specific numbers for the public safety items is set to come new week, while the other areas are scheduled to be discussed on Feb. 22.
The remaining 20 percent of the tax revenue is for county roads and bridges, senior citizens organizations and OSU Extension Services in Garvin County.
“We'll have one meeting to discuss the first ballot and there they will apportion where the revenue goes,” said Assistant District Attorney Carol Dillingham. “Then we'll have another meeting for items on the second ballot.
“It will include every item on that ballot. Resolutions will be passed during those meetings setting that out,” she said about the percentages.
County officials say over the past few years the tax has generated just over $2 million annually.
When the tax was approved the second time in 2014 the percentages included 25 percent going to the sheriff's office and county jail, 25 percent for county roads and bridges, 12.5 percent for county 911 and the remainder in the county's general fund.
This next one includes some revenues going to organizations offering transportation and food programs for senior citizens in Garvin County.
Dillingham is encouraging anyone with these organizations to offer more input about their needs by calling the county clerk's office in the county courthouse.
“We're needing senior organizations to tell us what they're needing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.