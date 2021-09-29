Task force focus is child abuse

With easier access to the Internet and the possibility children can be exploited a Garvin County agency has formed a task force to focus on that very thing.
Sheriff Jim Mullett says it's an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which partners a handful of deputies here with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
What it means for those deputies, led by Capt. Jared White, is more extensive training and advanced computer programs that specialize in spotting online red flags of possible child abuse activities.
“It's a partnership with the OSBI that I've been working toward for some time,” Mullett said.
“Instead of them working all the cases with this task force we're the ones working the cases in Garvin County.”
White said he and two others are currently in the middle of receiving additional training focused on helping them dive deeper into child abuse related investigations.
“We'll have better equipment and better training for this,” Mullett said.
“We now have a computer right here that scans the dark web for anybody that might be doing something inappropriate with a child.
“That means downloading, sharing or posting anything that has to do with juveniles that's inappropriate. It can be downloading child pornography, anything that has to do with exploiting a child. That could be a missing child or sex trafficking.”
In White's case, he's receiving ongoing training in the general area of child abuse.
“He'll receive an 80-hour course in how to take tips coming in and work the investigation and take it all the way to criminal charges,” Mullett said.
Then there's the computer right there at the local sheriff's office that uses advanced programs to search for online activity that might be inappropriate.
“My software scans the Internet,” White said.
“So far all the files I've downloaded have been child porn.”
White adds this training for the task force has already helped with a recent case where a Paoli man, Jerry Lee Walker, 39, received multiple sexual exploitation charges related to a teenage girl.
“All the training I've received from OSBI was utilized in this case,” Walker said about the Walker investigation leading to the recent filing of formal charges in Garvin County District Court.
