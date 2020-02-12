A few tasty events, some already here and others on the way, are coming to different spots in Garvin County.
One is on the west side of Pauls Valley as the local Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site will host a monthly benefit Indian taco sale starting at 11 a.m. on Valentine's Day, which is Friday, Feb. 14.
A bake sale is expected to be a part of the activities at the site located at 109 N. Indian Meridian.
Further to the east is a chili cook-off on the planning board for New Hope Lighthouse Church in Stratford, 700 West Smith.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 as entries of $5 can be made between 3:30 and 4 p.m. that day at the church.
There will also be a pie and cake auction. Call 580-759-5160 for more.
• OSU Extension officials in Garvin, McClain and Cleveland counties will host a beef quality assurance workshop/certification from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Mid-America Technology Center Administration Building in Wayne.
Call 405-238-6681 or email nanette.shultz@okstate.edu to RSVP.
• Also on the taste bud side is Delta Community Action's ongoing “Spread the Love” drive.
Here folks are asked to donate peanut butter and jelly through February to help area residents in need.
Drop-off sites are 225 W. McClure in Pauls Valley, 308 SW 2nd in Lindsay and 122 W. Main in Purcell.
•••
A crime prevention and personal safety seminar presented by the National Rifle Association is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the First United Bank in PV.
Anyone interested is asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 25 by calling or texting 405-926-7800 or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com.
• The PV Public Library will busy on Thursday, Feb. 20.
It starts with the first of some monthly presentations on Alzheimer's from 1 to 2 p.m., while an Oklahoma Blood Institute bloodmobile will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. for a blood drive.
Later that same night the library will host the second in the current series of book lectures starting at 6 p.m.
The book is “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block as a lecture will be led by Professor Bill Hagen.
• The PV Public Library is now hosting free yoga classes. They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
•••
A Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is scheduled for March 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center water park in PV. A Tip-A-Cop event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tio's Restaurant and the same times March 20 at Punkin's Restaurant.
Sponsorships and donations have already begun for the annual regional event.
• The First Presbyterian Church in PV hosts the Hand to Heart Quilt Group from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in learning more about quilting is invited to come. For more call the church at 405-238-6667.
The next gathering is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15.
