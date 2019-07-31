Tasty fundraisers and tunes add to an already busy few days before the start of another school year in the Garvin County area.
New Life United Pentecostal Church in Pauls Valley, Airport and U.S. 77, will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Proceeds raised from this week's event are going toward a new church roof.
• The PV Opry is scheduled to return to its regular time of 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is this Saturday, Aug. 3.
• The Garvin County Democratic Party normally meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
The next one is this Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
Then there's the all-important sign-up dates coming before a new school year arrives.
Enrollment for new students at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1.
Bring a state issued birth certificate, up-to-date shot records, social security card and proof of residency. Forms for returning students can be done at www.ecpbadgers.com online.
• Enrollment at Jefferson Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary and Lee Elementary is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Open houses at the three local schools are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
• PV Junior High enrollment is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5-6 for packet pick-up and Wednesday, Aug. 7 for packet returns.
Schedule pick-up for 8th and 9th grade students is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Orientation for new students and 7th grade is at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Enrollment at PV High School is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new students on Tuesday, Aug. 6; seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 7; juniors on Thursday, Aug. 8; and sophomores on Friday, Aug. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.