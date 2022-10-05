Tasty help comes with fundraiser

A fundraiser has been organized to help out a Pauls Valley man with the medical costs coming from ongoing treatments for a rare condition detected only weeks ago.
It was only early last month when David Orellana, 32, was diagnosed with a rare fungal infection in his lungs.
That led to medical tests of all kinds and a hospital stay in Oklahoma City stretching from Sept. 6 through Sept. 22.
Today it also means ongoing oral antibiotics and daily injections.
Even though Orellana is covered by medical insurance family and friends are backing him all the way with a fundraiser this weekend to help with their out-of-pocket expenses.
Open to anyone and everyone, it will be a food-for donation gathering from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Norma's Restaurant, 200 West Charles.
Not normally open on Sundays, Norma's has been open at its current location for nearly six years.
For most it will be by donation only as the fundraiser will feature various types of Hispanic food, along with hamburgers and hot dogs.
Anyone wanting to help the Orellana family can dine inside the restaurant, use the drive-thru or call in a delivery at 405-207-6726.
