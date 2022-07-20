Tasty peach festival
Elbert Gladney Clark of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to JD and Mable (Cummins) Clark on April 4, 1939 in Yeager (Holdenville), Oklahoma and passed from this life into the arms of his Lord on July 18, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
William Roy McAlister, 74, was born in Wynnewood, Oklahoma on July 31, 1947. Doted on by parents (Roy and Mary) and sisters (Anne, Mary Cathryn and Mildred), he found himself in the first grade with two other Bills – to be known, lifelong, as Bill Baker, Billy Taylor and “Bill Roy” McAlister…
Kennith Grant Marcum-Jones, 17, was born to Harold Gene Marcum Jr. and Mylee Kena Jones on March 2, 2005, and departed from this earth on July 16, 2022.
Doris Jean England, 69, departed this life on July 14, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Okla., formally of Carrollton, Mo. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold F. Kinder, her mother Juanita (Staton) Kinder, and her brother Edward Kinder.
