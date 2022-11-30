Tasty tradition with chili supper

A tasty tradition will again bring the holiday season in thanks to the cooking skills and teamwork of several Pauls Valley firefighters.
It’s been several years now the cold weather gathering of a chili supper has been going on at the local fire station at the corner of Walnut and McClure streets.
The fundraiser for the PVFD Ladies Auxiliary group will this year be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
“The idea was to have something for the community and try to do a fundraiser for us,” PV Fire Chief Mark Norman said about the start of the chili supper all those years ago.
“It could have been a pancake breakfast or something like that, but a lot of firemen were kind of known for making chili, so we decided to do that.
“We used to make chili down there a lot,” he said about the fire station.
Again stepping up to be the event’s head cook is Assistant Fire Chief Marcus Hamilton.
“I cook all day Monday. The chili simmers all day,” Hamilton said, adding the meat is browned by several firefighters before the cooking really gets going.
“We use a recipe we’ve developed over the years. We use nine cookers and 180 pounds of meat. We all chip in, 10 paid firefighters and 15 volunteers.
“Generally we serve on average about 400 to 450 bowls of chili.”
Norman is quick to add they make a regular flavor of chili and typically a couple of different levels of hot, maybe even a little spicy.
“We usually run out of that pretty quick because people seem to want the hot chili,” he said.
The ladies auxiliary sponsor the event and typically receives the proceeds raised.
“It gives them operational money,” Hamilton said. “They’ll take it and donate it to the community, things like smoke detectors.
“They may help us out but it pretty much goes to the community.”
What the fire department does receive from the proceeds Norman says it goes to fill in a few little gaps when it comes to needs.
“We’ll use it for different things that come up we don’t have in our budget,” he said.
“A lot of times this helps with the stuff we don’t actually have in the budget. Sometimes it’s things that just pop up.”
Another local tradition is to follow the chili supper with the Parade of Lights set to start at 7 p.m. Monday night.
After the parade a traditional lighting of a real Christmas tree is expected in the train depot area.
