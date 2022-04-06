Tasty tunes with band gathering

The tunes should be just right for a tasty gathering meant to help out a group of Pauls Valley band students in a big way.
Raising some money is the idea behind what's called a Night with the Pride as band members will serve as waiters and waitresses, “working for tips,” for a dinner and play night coming this weekend.
The event raising money for a band trip possibly later this year is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Band director Drew Etheredge says the fundraiser will help the Panther band as a whole and hopefully its young musicians grades seven up through seniors get the collective experience of taking a trip together this Christmas.
“This is geared at having dinner and then play bingo with prizes that are donated,” Etheredge tells the PV Democrat.
“One hundred of the proceeds go to the band.”
The dinner part is basically burgers as the event includes things like a dessert auction and photo booth.
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact a band student as advance tickets are $20. The cost is $25 at the door on the night of the event.
Although no actual destination has been determined yet, the band trip could come in December. For Etheredge it's a big deal since the PV band hasn't been able to take this kind of trip in some time.
“Typically we travel every couple of years,” he said.
“We haven't been able to travel the last two years because of COVID. We planned twice to travel to New York City but that was derailed by COVID.”
Over the years the PV band has traveled to Washington, D.C., to take part in a national Memorial Day parade and a number of college football bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
“Sure the trips are fun, but they also provide students with a lot of culture and life experiences.
“It's also performance. If it's a bowl game we perform at halftime or we could be in a parade.”
He estimates the trip will cost up to $1,000 per student.
Also excited about a trip is big band supporter Zetta Warden, who these days is putting in plenty of time serving as president of the Pauls Valley Band Boosters.
“I love the kids and watching them change over the years. I really enjoy the music, especially our jazz band,” Warden said.
“There's a lot of places that don't get to go on trips like this.”
•••
It's also been announced the Pauls Valley band is planning its annual spring concert for a 6:30 p.m. start on May 5 at the Wacker Park Bandshell.
