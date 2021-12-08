Garvin County Treasurer Sandy Goggans has announced the deadline to pay property taxes will be extended by a few days.
“The deadline is normally December 31, but we'll be closed that day because we're following state guidelines,” Goggans said about anyone wanting to come to the county courthouse to pay half or all of their property taxes for the year.
With the courthouse closed on New Year's Eve Day plans are to extend the tax deadline to Monday, Jan. 3. The courthouse and treasurer's office close at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Goggans says for those making half payments by the new deadline have until March 31, 2022 to submit the remainder.
•••
State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, will lead a Pauls Valley town hall next week to discuss the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma.
Officials from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) and local law enforcement expected to present information on medical marijuana, hear concerns from attendees and answer questions.
There is no cost to attend the town hall scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the holiday season at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Dec. 16 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Dec. 21 (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at PV Fire Department, 201 S. Walnut. Call Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Friday, Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, Dec. 30 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
