Teacher of the year

Tommy R. Riggs of Pauls Valley passed away March 6, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 85 years.
Funeral services for Floyd James Jr., 80, of Forrest Park, Oklahoma are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, March 15 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
Gaylen Wallace, age 66, of Purcell passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
