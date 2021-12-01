||||
Kenneth Chris “Shakey” Martin of Maysville was born on July 26, 1963 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Kenneth W. Martin and Sandra (Adams) Martin. He passed away on November 21, 2021 in Oklahoma City at the age of 58 years.
Floyd Elwin (Squirrel) Gordon of Wynnewood, Oklahoma was born June 5, 1935 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Carl Gordon and Dovie Floyd Stewart.
Joel Boney of Pauls Valley was born April 4, 1930 in Blair, Oklahoma to James and Mary Boney. He passed away November 14, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.
