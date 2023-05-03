Team effort finds drowning victim

A Garvin County official says his department led the charge to bring together a handful of law enforcement agencies in an effort to find a man who drowned in a tragic accident.
It was the sheriff's department overseeing all the work it took to find the body of drowning victim Jody C. Moore, 27, of Elmore City.
“We got the original call, and it was our case when we asked the Lighthorse dive team to come in and help,” Sheriff Jim Mullett said, referring to the Chickasaw Nation police unit.
“We worked until about 12:30 that night. We went back out there at 8 a.m. the following morning, and around 12:20 (p.m.) the highway patrol sonar found the victim.
“It was the efforts of the Lighthorse dive team, the highway patrol and Pauls Valley fire and rescue that helped us with this search. It was the efforts of everybody working together.”
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team was also there, along with Pauls Valley police.
A report released by the OHP shows Moore was in a kayak fishing alone in a pond on private property about a mile south of Pauls Valley near Indian Meridian Road.
Authorities believe it was close to 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, April 30 when the kayak overturned taking Moore under the water.
It's not known what led to the kayak overturning, but officials report Moore never resurfaced.
He was recovered in about nine feet of water at just after noon Monday, May 1.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and later taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
