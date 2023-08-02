A neighbor offering a helping hand nearly turned tragic in Paoli until a group of local firefighters banded together to help save the day.
Paoli town employee Dale Gibson was just helping out a resident with a sewer line problem last week when a wall of dirt collapsed trapping him at the bottom of a deep hole.
The good guys turned out to make the difference as five volunteer Paoli firefighters arrived in minutes to help Gibson and possibly save his life.
One of those firefighters is Shane Patton, who says he got the urgent call minutes after finishing up his work last Thursday at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
For Patton, it quickly became all about a team working together in a life-and-death situation.
“For all of us I can say it was extra urgent because we all knew Dale,” Patton tells the PV Democrat.
“I’m honored to be able to help. When it was over I complimented our chief on the way he kept everybody on task and focused and was thinking ahead to the next thing,” he said, referring to Brian Simmons.
“His response to me was, ‘It’s nothing but a good group effort.’ I’m also proud of how everybody handled it.”
He’s also talking about Capt. Jermey Leslie, Ray Paul Gibson and Richard Mull as the five of them worked to get Gibson out safely.
According to Patton, Dale Gibson had also finished his day at work and was helping another man, who was using a backhoe, to dig out a hole as the two were searching for a sewer line needing some attention.
They went down an amazing 17 feet or so and still hadn’t found the line. So, Gibson climbed to the bottom to place a probe meant to help find the line.
Right about then near tragedy struck as parts of the deep hole collapsed in on the 60-year-old Gibson.
“A private citizen was having trouble with a sewer line. Dale was off the clock and helping this citizen basically out of the goodness of his heart,” Patton says.
“He was down there a couple of seconds when one side collapsed,” he said, adding most of Gibson was buried by the dirt.
“The dirt crumbles and caves in from one side. Dale was covered up to his neck in moist clay dirt, so he couldn’t get out. He was being crushed by the weight of this wet clay.”
Another town employee, Paula Gibson, immediately contacted her husband, Ray Paul Gibson, who is Paoli’s former fire chief and still volunteering as a firefighter to this day.
Frantic calls then led to the five firefighters arriving at the scene in minutes as they quickly went to work.
“When I got to the top of the hole it took me a few seconds to process everything going on down there. When I looked for Dale all I could see is a shoulder and head.
“We’re digging and digging. Dale was alert and talking. He kept coming up with ideas to work the problem.”
The firefighters then got two old fire hoses around Gibson’s lower half to finally be able to lift him out.
“We spent hours but we dug him out. It was quite an effort.”
An ambulance was called as Gibson was airlifted from Paoli’s football field and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Earlier when the rescue effort was underway Gibson thought he might have broken bones in his knee or leg. News the next day indicated he had a fractured rib and some torn ligaments.
