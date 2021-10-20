There's a wide range when it comes to what it could wind up costing to tear down two of Pauls Valley's iconic old school buildings.
After months of pondering the fate of Jefferson and Jackson schools a total of five bids were officially opened last week for a project that calls for the demolition of both buildings.
With the bids now open one was well below the others as the actual demolition work could get started later this year.
Although no decisions will come until next month it was Tomahawk Construction Solutions in Purcell that submitted a low bid of $185,000 with the project to take no more than 150 days.
The bid includes asbestos removal from both schools before the demolition begins.
“This is to completely demolish and remove all the buildings, equipment and anything remaining,” architect Tim Elliott said about the Jefferson and Jackson buildings.
Both schools were built in 1940 but have been left unused since March when the new Pauls Valley Elementary School was opened for prekindergarten through the third grade.
When the demolition work is done Elliott says the old school sites will be cleared off to the point where they're “mowable.”
“We'll analyze these bids, certainly talk to the low bidder and talk to the school board,” he said.
The next lowest bid came in at $307,000, while the highest was just over $500,000.
Although not official it's likely the demolition work will get started in December.
Representing Tomahawk at last week's meeting was Zachary Burks, who worked on the demolition of the old Elmore City-Pernell High School building to make way for the construction of a new one. The connection there is Burks is an ECP graduate.
The PV Board of Education is expected to look closer at the issue during its regular monthly meeting in November.
Until then Superintendent Mike Martin says the buildings have been pretty much cleared of all the things that can be used at other sites, such as tables, bulletin boards and ice machines.
“There's not much in there. We've pretty much raided the place,” Martin said.
There's also a few occasional calls from people interested in maybe getting something from the buildings just for old time sake.
“I've gotten calls from people wanting things like a door because that was their class when they were growing up,” he said.
“They just want to take something for the memories. This is about getting some thing from the schools for sentimental reasons.
“I understand that, but I don't want to turn it into a free-for-all.”
During October's regular school board meeting last week some of the remaining items, including playground equipment at both sites, was declared surplus and will go out to bid.
Martin adds there has been some interest in the playground equipment coming from local churches, day care centers and even grandparents.
