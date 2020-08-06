Teeing it up for chamber cause

Gone is the “postponed” celebration banquet, and in its place is the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce making plans to hold a golf fundraiser.
The chamber's golf gathering is now set for Friday, Sept. 18 at the PV Municipal Golf Course located on Airline Road. There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start with registration at 8:30 a.m.
“We looked around and discovered that a golf fundraiser was a good option because it’s a fun sports-oriented gathering that can have other side activities that appeal to everyone,” says chamber President Sherri Wing.
“We hope to see 18 four-person teams sign up and all of the various sponsorship opportunities filled.”
In July the chamber's executive board permanently canceled the annual banquet because of attendance concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the business leaders decided to host a golf event that offers mostly outdoor safety and the chance of raising much needed operational funds for the chamber.
Chamber members Jacyln Woods of JetStream and Washita casinos and Macey Barber of AtLink Services have switched from planning the banquet, now canceled, to organizing the golf event. Additional volunteers are needed.
Officials say success of this fundraiser is important for the 2021 programming of the chamber as a supporter of a vital and healthy business community in Pauls Valley.
A four-person team fee is $200, while other sponsorship opportunities are available. To find out more call the chamber office at 405-238-6491 or email jaclyn.woods@chickasaw.net to register.
•••
The chamber is also making plans for another round of clean up in the community with Pockets of Progress.
After last year's successful start to the campaign and some delays because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the next work day has been scheduled for Oct. 3.
Times are 8 a.m. to noon as the public is invited to come out and join the clean up effort. Group leaders will be reporting to the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion.
“Please mark your calendars to attend with your volunteer groups.”
The last Pockets of Progress day was an effort led by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
