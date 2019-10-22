State troopers believe it was a simple case of not paying attention that led to four teenagers crashing in a weekend wreck in Garvin County.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the teens were all in one pickup truck going off a highway between Pernell and Foster in far southwestern Garvin County.
All four were later taken to hospitals with one of the passengers listed as sustaining the worst of the injuries.
Driving the truck was 18-year-old Brandon Ingram of Purcell as the vehicle was southbound on state Highway 76 when for an unknown reason it went off the right side of the roadway early Sunday morning, Oct. 20.
It was at nearly 3:30 a.m. when the truck collided with a fence and tree about 4 ½ miles north of Pernell, overturned one-half time, coming to rest on its side.
With seat belts believed to have been used by all four teens, a 16-year-old Mustang girl was pinned inside of the truck for about 30 minutes before she was freed by Elmore City firefighters using a Hurst hydraulic rescue tool.
The girl was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with head, arm and trunk internal injuries.
Both Ingram and a 15-year-old Yukon girl were taken by a Lindsay E.M.S. ambulance to Duncan Regional Hospital. Both were treated and released.
A 17-year-old male from Yukon was taken by an Elmore City E.M.S. ambulance to the same Duncan hospital. He was also treated and released.
In the OHP report the listed cause of the accident is “inattention.”
Also assisting at the wreck site were Pernell firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.