An 18-year-old was stabbed to death Sunday evening in Stonewall, and authorities arrested a 15-year-old male suspect.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the stabbing occurred at about 5 p.m. at Blair Park. Christian said it appears the victim -- Jaimone Austin Kirkland -- was at the park with his girlfriend when the 15 year old approached and reportedly started a confrontation before stabbing Kirkland.
Deputy Kent Kerr arrived on scene shortly after and was told by witnesses that Kirkland's girlfriend was in the process of taking him to a hospital.
Kirkland was later pronounced dead from the injuries.
Deputies were given a description of the suspect and located him at his residence a short time later. He was then arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
Christian said the suspect appeared before Judge Greg Pollard Monday, and was denied bail. The suspect is set to reappear in court May 4 to face possible charges.
Because he is a minor, the name of the suspect is not being released unless he is charged as an adult.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, per Christian's request.
Chickasaw Lighthorse police assisted in the search for the suspect.
