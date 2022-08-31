Tennis courts to get official hello

The nonprofit Pauls Valley Parks Foundation will host a grand opening for the four recently renovated Wacker Park tennis courts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event is meant to honor the completion of this phase and begin fundraising for plans to someday build new tennis courts on the west side of the park.
More on both phases of the tennis court project will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
•••
Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 705 North Clark, is inviting the public to a 120th anniversary homecoming celebration coming in a couple of weeks.
The church's minister, Victor Crawford, and associate minister, Jai Newson, say the two-day event gets started with an old fashioned musical and burger and hot dog cookout starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
On Sunday, Sept. 11 morning services get started at 11 a.m. with a dinner to follow at the Wynnewood High School cafeteria.
Special speaker Rev. George Flowers of the Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas will help lead the homecoming services at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
•••
Coming to big screens in Pauls Valley this fall is a brand new film festival.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event this fall can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
•••
The Lindsay Community Historical Society is looking for people to assist with a number of community services at the Murray Lindsay Mansion and the Pikes Peak School Museums in Erin Springs.
Those services include cleaning of both buildings, watering and garden care, repairing books and making a list of them, filing and other office duties and helping with set up for museum events.
This is a community service employment program through the AARP Foundation. This program provides individuals over age 55 with opportunities to contribute their skills and offer them valuable work experience.
Contact the local SCSEP Office at 918-302-1068 to learn more about the qualifications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.