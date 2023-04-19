Thanks leads to big time concert

One big thank you led to one big announcement about plans for a headlining talent to come and perform right here in Pauls Valley later this year.
Jack Bowman of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta offered the surprise announcement last week when he stepped up to voice his thanks to Pauls Valley's city council for its support.
Bowman proceeded to give all five council members the news that Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers are now planning to come perform here in October.
“So, we'll have Larry Gatlin with the Gatlin Brothers,” Bowman said.
“It's an incredible opportunity for the people of Pauls Valley.”
For Bowman it starts with the fact he knows Larry Gatlin, who once upon a time contacted Bowman about helping him with a musical, possibly serving as its producer.
“I told him I would help, but I told him, 'I want you to come to Pauls Valley and give us a concert,'” he said.
“They're going to give us a Grand Ole Opry show.”
The only specifics now set for the show is it will come on a Saturday evening, Oct. 28.
The news about the show came as Bowman was wrapping up his gratitude for the support offered to the choral group.
“We started two years ago. It started slow but we ended the year in the black. The second year we ended in the black. We had good crowds and have exciting things coming down the pike.”
Another concert by the choral group is coming much sooner as a performance called Broadway Meets Vivaldi is set for a 4 p.m. start on Sunday, April 30 at the PV High School auditorium.
•••
During the April 11 meeting the council also approved the sale of beer at Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course.
“This is something that's been done in the past,” City Manager Lee Littrell said.
“It's been allowed to lapse for some reason. The consumption of beer is going on out there anyway. Our thought is we might as well benefit from the extra revenue stream.”
•••
A contract for transportation services was again approved with Delta Community Action.
Delta, which operates public transit vehicles in Pauls Valley, was approved to receive $17,500.
•••
The council also signed on to support Amtrak when it comes to its national budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
Pauls Valley is among the cities where the Amtrak passenger train stops daily between Oklahoma City and Ft. Worth, Texas. Other cities are Norman, Purcell and Ardmore.
