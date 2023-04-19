Thanks leads to big time concert

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.