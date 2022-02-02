The do's of virus recovery dollars

A group of Garvin County officials listened closely as they were looking for guidance on what kind of projects can get the green light for some federal pandemic relief money on the way.
It was an online Zoom meeting Monday as all three county commissioners and others wanted to know more about the do's and don'ts of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
All were intensely listening and most asked questions about the ARPA funding, which is meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the top of the project list appears to be a big upgrade to the buildings at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Commissioners have discussed a variety of renovations, like making the fairgrounds better equipped to serve as an emergency shelter, a drive-thru for vaccination and testing clinics and a storage facility for personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
“If we renovate it, it will be a brand new fair barn,” District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said.
“This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Garvin County, so we need to do it right,” added District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres.
Providing answers to their questions was Carolina Vanhorn of a law firm working to help commissioners navigate the broad guidelines on what they can and can't spend the $5 million or so in ARPA funds expected to come to Garvin County.
The group can start committing funds to projects through 2023, while all the ARPA money needs to be spent by 2026.
“Doing improvements to your fairgrounds absolutely is under the provisions of government services,” Vanhorn said.
“It's certainly something we can take a look at. We have a good path forward to make those investments. This is a good item for consideration.”
Commissioners are also looking at making some upgrades to the Garvin County Health Department facility in PV.
Vanhorn said using the recovery money for payroll expenses is allowed, along with the purchase of first responder vehicles, although the mention of a helicopter fell more on the lighter side of the serious discussion.
Also allowed, programs helping with food assistance and senior citizens.
“There's a path forward for a lot of these costs,” she said.
The planned upgrades to the fairgrounds could also provide a long-term answer to a new nonprofit group looking for a place to set up an emergency shelter in Pauls Valley to help the homeless or just those in need when the winter weather drops below freezing.
Pauls Valley pastor Diana Pruitt was addressing commissioners as a volunteer with the Hope for Tomorrow of Garvin County group.
“The way it's worked normally is the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is putting people up in motels when it's really cold outside. The need has increased dramatically,” Pruitt said.
“What we're trying to find is a location for an emergency shelter to just be in play during extreme conditions when it's so cold out there.
“We don't want people to freeze to death out there, but we just don't have the funds to keep putting people in hotels when it's cold. We're trying to do what we can on an emergency basis.”
Volunteers with the new homeless group were looking at possibly getting permission to use the old armory building in Wacker Park as an emergency shelter only when temperatures drop down below freezing.
That's when Gollihare stepped in to describe the fairgrounds' plans and how that could fit into the Hope group's push to help the homeless and others.
He was quick to add that armory facility, which is owned by the county, is now used only for storage and currently has no electrical service.
“We have plans for this sort of thing in the future. I'm thinking after a tornado or when it's cold outside we can open our doors,” Gollihare said.
“We have to have somebody like the Red Cross be the one to handle it.”
Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, said churches like the First Baptist in Wynnewood, First Baptist in Elmore City and Beaty Baptist are known to house emergency shelters.
However, he said they're not Red Cross shelters, which is what county officials hope to get with a renovated fairgrounds as part of the pandemic recovery funds.
“We're hoping to make some improvements to the county fair barn to allow us to use it for an emergency shelter,” Johnson adds.
