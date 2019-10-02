The future is still on the shaky side for a Pauls Valley group working to help a variety of community organizations in the area.
The good news is more volunteers are now pitching in to make an upcoming fundraiser a success for the Pauls Valley United Fund (UF).
All kinds of details, no matter how small, are getting the group's attention in the planning for a pulled pork dinner scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in PV.
It's all a big deal because UV board members say the group's fate remains uncertain as more recruits have joined on to try and keep the effort going.
Hopes are to raise a few thousand dollars from this dinner, which board members say is really needed to keep the UF effort on track for the next possible fundraiser in the future.
“This fundraiser will make us or break us,” Alecia Weatherford said.
“What we really need to raise is at least $4,000 with this.”
Another board member, Connie Frazier, says the idea with the event is to start raising as much as possible to keep United Fund going.
“We may not be able to give out as much to the organizations as we used to, but it's a starting point,” Frazier said during a recent planning meeting.
Items of all kinds – from a smoked hog to pickles to chips to barbecue sauce – are being donated for the United Fund dinner. Those coming to the dinner will be asked to leave a donation.
As a way to promote the event flyers are expected to go out to schools in Pauls Valley, Whitebead, Paoli and Wynnewood. The reason is those are the areas where funding requests have come from in recent times.
During a recent board meeting new recruit Jo High of Paoli said a group from a church there plans to pitch in with some tasty treats.
“I had ladies in the church say they were going to make stuff,” High said about a dessert auction expected to be a part of Oct. 13 dinner.
Along with the fall dinner, United Fund typically holds a daddy-daughter dance in February, a golf tournament in May and seeks donations through pledge cards.
