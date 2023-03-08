The no's have it in marijuana vote

The no's had it in a big way as a state question proposing the legalization of marijuana for recreational uses fell in both Garvin County and Oklahoma as a whole.
Overall, voters opposing State Question 820 finished Tuesday's election day with nearly 62 percent of the votes cast.
The question didn't come close to passing as the final vote tally was 349,121 ballots against and another 216,883 in support, which is 38.3 percent.
In Garvin County the opposition was even stronger with nearly three times as many ballots opposing the question as those in support.
In this county opposition finished with a 3,051 to 1,154 edge.
"(The) rejection of marijuana is a huge win for public health, public safety, and common sense," said Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) Action.
“The historic results of (the) election show that the industry cannot buy votes and profit off our kids. Despite being vastly outspent by the industry and its allies, our coalition partners in Oklahoma worked tirelessly to educate voters about the unintended consequences of legalization, ranging from more incidents of impaired driving and workplace accidents to higher youth use rates.
“Following the roll-out of medical marijuana in Oklahoma, which led to the unprecedented outgrowth of the state’s illicit market, voters were about to see first-hand how the liberalization of our drug laws routinely fails to deliver as promised.”
Supporters of State Question 820 posted online their belief that “marijuana legalization is not a question of ‘if;’ it’s a question of ‘when.’”
“Our mission from the very start was about making a more prosperous, just, and safer Oklahoma. We are moms and dads who want more revenue in our schools, more resources for law enforcement, and more jobs and investment in communities across the state. Unfortunately, we fell short.
“We will continue to advocate for change and we are confident that, sooner rather than later, change will come, as it has in 21 other states.
“As we move forward, know that the entire Yes On 820 campaign will keep fighting to legalize marijuana for adults in Oklahoma.”
